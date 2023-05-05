Seminar held to mark World Immunisation Week-2023

Peshawar - Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with UNICEF and Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA -KP), organised a seminar on Thursday to celebrate World Immunisation Week-2023.

The purpose of the event was to promote the importance of vaccination and raise awareness among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director General Health Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shukat Ali, being chief guest of the event, thanked all stakeholders, including partners, organisations, and the media, for their contributions towards promoting routine immunisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Ali emphasised the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases and saving lives. He also mentioned that the focus of the health department is to eliminate the polio virus from all parts of the province, including the merged districts. Dr Shaukat Ali highlighted the significance of routine immunization for children and urged parents to cooperate with the EPI teams and vaccinate their children against 12 diseases.

Director EPI Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, spoke about the importance of immunisation in preventing various diseases. He urged parents to vaccinate their children on time and follow the recommended vaccination schedules. The director EPI also highlighted the efforts made by the EPI department to promote vaccination and increase awareness among the public. He also praised the role of the media in positive coverage and highlighted the issues faced by the people.

A known paediatrician, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad, spoke about the complications that children face when they are not vaccinated. He emphasised the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases and reducing the risk of complications. Dr Ashfaq Ahmad also stressed the need for parents to vaccinate their children on time and follow the recommended vaccination schedules.

President of the Pakistan Paediatric Association KP chapter, Dr Muhammad Hussain, emphasised the role of paediatricians in supporting the health department in promoting vaccination. He spoke about the efforts made by paediatricians to raise awareness among parents and the public about the importance of vaccination. Dr Hussain also discussed the challenges faced by paediatricians in promoting vaccination and the need for more support from the health department.

Dr Kamran Qureshi from UNICEF highlighted the concerning statistics that 60% of children in tribal areas and 39% of children in the rest of the districts miss out on completing the complete course of vaccination.

He emphasised that this is one of the main reasons why parents are not aware of the importance of vaccination, as well as due to the lack of parental time and having various doubts.