Senate body endorses Railway Advisory Committee members in Quetta

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
QUETTA    -    The Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Thursday ratified Sena­tor Manzoor Ahmed and Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot as members of the Railway Advisory Committee in Quetta and Karachi. 

In its meeting on Thursday at Par­liament House, the Committee also deliberated upon the issues pertain­ing to rehabilitation of affected resi­dents displaced from areas surround­ing the Karachi Circular Railway and pensions of Railway employees.

Reviewing the matter of rehabili­tation of affected residents displaced from areas surrounding the Kara­chi Circular Railway the Committee took serious notice of the violation of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Sindh Government di­rected the Ministry of Railways to submit the implementation report that was submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and take up the matter of non-implementation of the orders with the Sindh Government. Discussing the issue of pensions the Committee showed concerns regard­ing the ever-increasing percentage of dependents on the organization’s budget. It was stressed that the gov­ernment must take measures to pro­vide respite and steps must be taken to merge with the national budget. Currently, there are 25,000 pen­sioners, the numbers of which are ever-increasing. Chaired by Sena­tor Muhammad Qasim, the meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Shahadat Awan and senior officers of the Ministry of Railways along with all concerned.

