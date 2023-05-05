Friday, May 05, 2023
Shah Mahmood Qureshi says govt-PTI talks go unfruitful

Web Desk
3:22 PM | May 05, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday stated that negotiations with the Pakistan Democratic Government (PDM) government have failed and the Supreme Court has been informed of the details.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that three meetings were held with the coalition government, and the PTI had tried to resolve the issues with honesty and good intentions.

He said that progress was made in the negotiations with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, but no result was extracted from the dialogue, and the details have been informed to the Supreme Court.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI’s decision is to defend and stand with the Constitution. He added that the PTI decided not to ignore the constitutional status of the Supreme Court and to stand with the constitutional decision of the Chief Justice.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman stated that tomorrow, every class of Pakistan will come out in rallies with the Supreme Court to express solidarity with the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Imran Khan himself will lead a rally in Lahore, and rallies will also be held in Islamabad and Peshawar.

SC judge's case referred to PAC

