Friday, May 05, 2023
Shehzad Roy honoured for his exceptional contribution to education, child support

Shehzad Roy honoured for his exceptional contribution to education, child support
Web Desk
12:02 AM | May 05, 2023
Shehzad Roy, a prominent Pakistani singer, founder and president of Zindagi Trust, and education activist, was awarded the Education Excellence Award by President Arif Alvi for his exceptional services in educational reforms and child support.

The award was presented at a summit organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) at the Aiwan-e-Sadar, where a few other educationists, including Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, head of the Akhuwat Foundation, were also conferred with awards.

Roy, who has previously received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Eisaar, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding contributions to the country, has been actively working towards improving the educational system and protecting the rights of children.

Through Zindagi Trust and Aahung, Roy's untiring efforts led to the criminalisation of corporal punishment in Pakistan. Furthermore, Aahung's curriculum of life skills-based education (LSBE) was integrated into the school curriculum of Sindh, with the hope of protecting millions of children from abuse.

Zindagi Trust also developed a new teacher performance evaluation format that was approved by the Sindh government. This evaluation format assesses teachers based on factors related to the teaching profession, such as student-centred teaching and active classroom management, instead of the generic metrics of the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) applicable to all civil servants.

Roy is also an ambassador for family planning and population for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination. He is currently finalising an online reproductive health course developed by the National Committee for Maternal and Neonatal Health, which will be linked with the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra).

This means any couple who gets married will have to complete this course to get their nikkah nama registered with Nadra, immensely increasing their knowledge about spacing, contraceptives, mother and child health, and ultimately impacting population growth.

Roy's tireless efforts and dedication to improving the education system and protecting the rights of children have earned him this well-deserved award. 

