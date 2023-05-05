Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shujaat to remain PML-Q president, rules ECP

Shujaat to remain PML-Q president, rules ECP
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
May 05, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD     -     The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that Chaudhary Shujaat Hus­sain will remain president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). The elector­al watchdog also declared the amendment made in the PML-Q constitution null and void. It was decided on a pe­tition filed by Shujat’s broth­er Chaudhry Wajahat Hus­sain. The commission noted that the PML-Q’s constitu­tion allowed for the presi­dent to hold office for a term of three years so Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain had the right to amend the party’s consti­tution. Former Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi along with his group members, last year, had decided to remove Shujaat and General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party’s top positions. However, Shujaat had filed an application with the ECP challenging the deci­sion. PML-Q President Shujaat Hussain had also suspended the basic party membership of Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the ex­pected merger of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and PML-Q. Parvez Elahi last year had also formally joined PTI with ten former party MNAs.

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023