Shujaat to remain PML-Q president, rules ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that Chaudhary Shujaat Hus­sain will remain president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). The elector­al watchdog also declared the amendment made in the PML-Q constitution null and void. It was decided on a pe­tition filed by Shujat’s broth­er Chaudhry Wajahat Hus­sain. The commission noted that the PML-Q’s constitu­tion allowed for the presi­dent to hold office for a term of three years so Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain had the right to amend the party’s consti­tution. Former Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi along with his group members, last year, had decided to remove Shujaat and General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party’s top positions. However, Shujaat had filed an application with the ECP challenging the deci­sion. PML-Q President Shujaat Hussain had also suspended the basic party membership of Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the ex­pected merger of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and PML-Q. Parvez Elahi last year had also formally joined PTI with ten former party MNAs.