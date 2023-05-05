Simultaneous elections: Govt seeks more time for negotiations

The federal government has sought more time for negotiations from the Supreme Court (SC) for developing consensus on the same-day elections in Pakistan.

The coalition govt and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sat together for three days and tried to talk out the issue.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar is hearing the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Farooq H Naek, read the statement submitted by the coalition government in the Supreme Court. Naek said that Pakistan’s debt has reached to 78pc and circular debate has also increased by 125pc.

The last year’s floods caused a loss of $31 billion to the national economy, Naek said and added that before the dissolution of the NA, the approval for the IMF agreement and Trade Policy is necessary.

The PPP lawyer said govt and PTI agreed on same-day elections in the country but the consensus on the date of the dissolution of the assemblies has not been finalsied yet.

Both the parties showed flexibility during the talks, but more time was needed for negotiations, he added.

CJP Umar Ata Bandial said the political issue should be resolved by the political leadership. We are hearing the issue on the legal matter.

Negotiations with the IMF and the federal budget are important issues currently, the CJP remarked. CJP observed that government wants to do politics on the issue.

“We have taken the oath to protect the constitution in front of Allah,” the CJP remarked and added they will not respond to the political statements.

The top judge remarked the govt did not take the matter seriously from the start of the issue. We will not hesitate from any ‘sacrifice’ for the implementation of the constitution.

“The SC is exercising restraint, but it should not be taken as its weakness.”

The chief justice remarked that no one can deny that the Constitution mandates elections be held within 90 days of the assembly’s dissolution.

The government is bound to implement the decision of the Supreme Court, CJP Umar Ata Bandial remarked.

Later, the hearing was adjourned.

PTI pleads to implement orders of elections on May 14

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar in his arguments before the SC said they agreed to hold elections on the same day across the country during negotiations.

During negotiations PTI forwarded three conditions, Zafar said.

Dissolve NA, Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies by May 14.

Hold elections in the second week of July

In case of delaying the polls, a constitutional amendment should be made.

PTI’s counsel said the incumbent govt has not filed a review petition regarding the decision of holding Punjab elections on May 14. He pleaded with the court to ensure implementation of its verdict of holding polls on May 14 and dismiss the plea.

Govt, PTI submit their reports

Earlier in the day, the federal government submitted its response to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for developing consensus on the elections in the country.

The statement submitted by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar through the attorney general of Pakistan said the negotiations with PTI for elections yield positive results. “The coalition partners showed flexibility in the talks.”

In the negotiations, the matter of dissolving assemblies before time was also discussed but no consensus was reached on the matter. The coalition-govt believes that the solution to political matters lies in negotiations, the reply submitted by Ishaq Dar to SC read.

In the larger interest of the country, the coalition govt is ready to commence the talks again, the SC was told by the federal govt.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a detailed report of negotiations with the ruling alliance in the Supreme Court (SC).

The report had been submitted to SC Registrar’s Office with the details regarding three rounds of talks held with the coalition government.

Taking to his Twitter handle earlier, Fawad wrote that the party in its report will also request the apex court to implement its order [April 4 verdict] regarding the Punjab Assembly elections.

Govt-PTI agree on single-day polls

The third round of talks between delegations of ruling coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) concluded, with both sides agreeing on holding general elections on the same day across the country.

Talking to media after the meeting, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar from the government’s side said that a consensus was reached on holding elections on the same day across the country under a caretaker setup.

The finance minister noted that both sides tabled their proposals on date for holding general elections. “Both the side still don’t agree on one point in the agenda,” he said, adding that another round will soon take place.