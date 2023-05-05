Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Excise collects taxes of Rs103b in 10 months of FY22-23  

STAFF REPORT
May 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, on Thursday, informed that taxes of over Rs.103.6 billion were collected in the current fiscal year from July 2022 to April 2023.  The minister, while giving details of tax collection by Sindh Excise and Taxation Department during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year through a statement issued here, said that a total of Rs.103645.269 million were generated through the collection of different taxes, cess, and fees.  He said that Rs.8713.074 million was received under motor vehicle tax, Rs.89424.743 million for infrastructure cess, Rs.562.029 million for professional tax and Rs.3.353 million was collected as cotton fee. The minister termed the overall situation of tax collection as satisfactory and hoped that the tax collection targets of the department would be achieved well before the end of the current financial year. He advised the tax defaulters to take advantage of the online tax filing facility and pay their taxes on time.

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023