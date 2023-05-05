Sudan truce efforts in tatters as fighting rages on

KHARTOUM-Gunfire and explosions gripped Khartoum for a 20th straight day Thursday leaving the latest ceasefire effort in tatters, a day after UN chief Antonio Guterres acknowledged the international community had “failed” Sudan.

As the latest ceasefire expired at midnight Wednesday, the regular army said it was ready to abide by a new seven-day truce agreed with South Sudanese mediators, but there was no word from its foes in the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In Khartoum, witnesses reported loud explosions and exchanges of fire on the streets around dawn. Deadly urban combat broke out on April 15 between Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who commands the regular army, and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the RSF. According to figures from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, the fighting has killed some 700 people, most of them in Khartoum and Darfur.

“The UN was taken by surprise” by the conflict, because the world body and others were hopeful that negotiations towards a civilian transition would be successful, the UN chief told reporters in Nairobi Wednesday. “To the extent that we and many others were not expecting this to happen, we can say we failed to avoid it to happen,” Guterres said.

“A country like Sudan, that has suffered so much... cannot afford a struggle for power between two people.”

UN chief calls for ‘secure, immediate access’ in strife-torn Sudan for lifesaving aid to civilians Fighting in Sudan must stop now before the conflict and the spreading humanitarian catastrophe further ravage the country and the region, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

He was speaking to journalists in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, where he will be chairing a meeting of chief executives from across the whole UN system. Since violence erupted in Sudan on April 15, more than 334,000 people have likely been uprooted and 100,000 more have fled to neighbouring countries, according to UN aid coordination office, OCHA. Hostilities between the rival militaries of the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have raged for nearly three weeks, despite repeated announcements and failed extensions of ceasefires between the two sides.

Latest UN figures show at least 528 have died during the fighting, with nearly 4,600 injured, though many more are thought to have perished due to the disruptions in critical services, including healthcare.

“All parties must put the interests of the Sudanese people first”, said the UN chief, “and that means peace and a return to civilian rule, allowing for the development of the country.

“We are putting these goals front and centre as we engage with the parties to the conflict, and work hand-in-hand with the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (the regional body, IGAD).”

The UN chief reiterated that the Sudanese people were “facing a humanitarian catastrophe”, while millions now faced food insecurity. He said the UN was “ready to deliver”, under the leadership of his Special Representative - and head of UN mission in Sudan, UNITAMS – Volker Perthes.

“Aid must be allowed into Sudan, and we need secure and immediate access to be able to distribute it to people who need it most”, he said.