Friday, May 05, 2023
Suspect arrested in deadly Atlanta hospital shooting

Agencies
May 05, 2023
International

WASHINGTON-Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting five people -- one of whom died -- at an Atlanta hospital on Wednesday, authorities in the southern US city said.

One person was killed and four were injured when Deion Patterson allegedly opened fire in a hospital waiting room just after midday (1700 GMT). Patterson then allegedly stole a truck that had been left running at a nearby gas station and fled. 

A manhunt went into the night before Patterson was apprehended outside the city in neighboring Cobb County. 

                

