Tarar terms Imran Khan’s medical report ‘fake’

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Min­ister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thurs­day termed medical report of infection in leg as ‘fake’ and has urged all courts to reject it. “Why’s Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan preparing medical reports from his own medical insti­tute ‘Shaukat Khanum’ and why didn’t he go to proper medical checkup from government hospitals or other well reputed private medical labs,” he said in a press conference here. He said that Imram Khan was playing different types of tactics on medical grounds from a long time to get re­lief from the courts. Tarar was also of the view that PTI workers had launched an organised social media campaign against state institutions and govern­ment officers. In this re­gard a fresh case has been registered against chair­man PTI. “Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also pressurised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as to get relief in the foreign funding case,” he added. Tarar said that the public was blaming some senior judges of the apex court for giving Imran Khan favour in court cases. “Imran Khan has divided the national institution for the sake of his own will and interest. He’s getting bails from courts without ap­pearing before them which is totally against the law and constitution,” he said.