Friday, May 05, 2023
The ule of law and the crossroads  

May 05, 2023
Opinions, Letters

As a student of history and politics, I salute the sagacity of the legislative assembly which felt the dynamics of polarization, and got the Objective Resolution passed in 1954 to overcome the deadlock. In today’s situation, one way out for the Parliament is to consider invoking the emergency clause provided in the constitution to save the unity of the federation. There are no two opinions on the power of the Parliament to amend the constitution and the remedy for correcting any violation will be not the judiciary but with the people who are to express their will through their chosen representatives in the Parliament.

Confusion is getting more confounded as neo-colonialism is working in full swing to weaken the writ of the state through foreign-funded political parties and NGO. spreading their tentacles like an octopus to jeopardize our socio-economic fabric, therefore it’s the imperative need of time to build the future political order brick by brick, and in doing so the legislature has to show maturity and honesty in protecting the safety and security of the nation and the country.

ALI ASHRAF KHAN,

Karachi.

