QUETTA - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three suspects and recovered heroin and hash­ish during raids conducted in Quetta and Chaman area of Balochistan. The ANF spokes­person said on Thursday, the staff of Anti-Narcotics Force, on receiving a tip-off, arrest­ed two women residents of Sukkur while conducting an operation at the bus stop on Saryab Road in Quetta.