Three killed, 10 injured as passenger van overturns in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD-At least three people were killed and 10 others injured when a passenger van turned turtle due to over speeding here on Thursday. According to details, the accident took place on Indus Highway near Manjhand area of Hyderabad where a reckless driven passenger van overturned. Three passengers were killed on the spot in the accident while 10 others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where condition of five wounded passengers was stated to be critical and it was feared that death toll could raise further.

Man dies in cylinder explosion

A man was killed and three others were wounded in a gas cylinder explosion in the Mehmoodabad area.

They said that the explosion took place at Bismillah Bakery. As a result, Faiz Mohammed, 45, was killed and Munawar, 24, Junaid, 31 and Owais, 27, suffered burn injuries. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment. The police said that they were investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the cylinder explosion.

Six accused involved in various cases arrested

The District City Police on Thursday claimed to arrest six accused including one street criminal, three motorcycle lifters and two alleged drug dealers. One pistol along with rounds, three stolen motorcycles, 55 grams of myth-ice and 660 grams of hashish were recovered from the accused, said police sources.

The accused were arrested from the jurisdiction of Nabi Bakhsh and Chakiwara police stations.

The accused have been identified as Arsalan, Kamran, Naeem Ahmed Awan, Aamir alias Baba Vidyal, Samiullah and Farhan Ali. Cases have been registered against the accused in the respective police stations and their criminal records are being ascertained.