Treatment of brain diseases will soon be started at PINS: Minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed AKram has said that the treatment of children suf­fering from congenital brain diseases will soon be started at PINS. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Pediatric Neurosurgery Department at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) here on Thursday, he expressed his happiness over the establishment of the Pediatric Neurosurgery Department at PINS. He said that the doctor serves his patients regardless of their caste, religion, color and race. In the past, se­nior politician Javed Hashmi was provided with the best treatment facilities in case of stroke, he added. He said that, earlier, brain surgery for children in Punjab was a dream which has now come true. He said that patients from Iran and Afghanistan also came to the PINS for brain surgery. Discussing about the brain injury, he said that regrettably, parents give motorcycle to their young ones and send them on the road which is highly irresponsible behavior, adding that due to the road accident, innocent children have to face life-long disabilities. Later, Dr. Javed Karam visited various wards of PINS and inquired about the quality of medical facilities from the patients. On the occasion, Executive Director PINS Professor Dr. Kha­lid Mahmood said that every patient in the hospital is being provided international level medical facilities and the PINS is serving patients through 500 beds. He said that patients would be provided 24-hour treatment facilities in the newly established pediat­ric neurosurgery. Professor Asif Bashir, MS Dr. Khalid bin Aslam, Dr. Hasan Zahid, Dr. Asad Shah, Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim and others attended the inaugural ceremony.