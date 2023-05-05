Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tributes to journalists killed in the line of duty

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL    -    Journalism is the name of a great mission more than a sacred profession. The role of media in solv­ing the problems faced by the constitution, democ­racy and people is exemplary, which will be written in golden words. Pakistan has become a dangerous country in terms of cruelty and brutality on media. Tribute to the journalists, who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Internationally renowned poet, writer and journalist Ahmed Ameer Pasha and President of Senior Working Journalist Forum Dis­trict Press Club Khanewal Anjum Bashir Ahmad expressed these views at the prestigious ceremony organised by Senior Working Journalist Forum on the occasion of World Journalism Day. 

Journalists Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Adnan Saeed, Ch Rana Muhammad Ta­hir, Rana Javed Mustafa, Khurshid Nowshahi, Ch Muhammad Khalid, Mujtaba Khan, Muhammad Abdullah Multzim, Qaiser Abbas, Sohail Khan, Mian Shujaat Shafaat, Sheikh Zeeshan Qureshi and other journalists participated. Speaking on the occasion, senior journalists Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah and Adnan Saeed Ch said that they will continue to raise their voice of protest against the violence and worst violations against journal­ists on the occasion of World Journalism Day. 

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

They paid tributes to the sacrifices of journalist colleagues, who laid down their lives in the line of duty and described their role as a beacon. 

On this occasion, they paid tribute to the tal­ented young journalist Rana Tahir for his posi­tive and courageous journalism and the senior journalists assured their support to all their other young journalists Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Abdullah Multzam, Mu­jtaba Khan and others.

Rana Muhammad Tahir thanked the se­nior journalists for their welcome and an­nounced the promo­tion of positive jour­nalism and continued Jihad against yellow journalism.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023