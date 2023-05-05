Tributes to journalists killed in the line of duty

KHANEWAL - Journalism is the name of a great mission more than a sacred profession. The role of media in solv­ing the problems faced by the constitution, democ­racy and people is exemplary, which will be written in golden words. Pakistan has become a dangerous country in terms of cruelty and brutality on media. Tribute to the journalists, who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Internationally renowned poet, writer and journalist Ahmed Ameer Pasha and President of Senior Working Journalist Forum Dis­trict Press Club Khanewal Anjum Bashir Ahmad expressed these views at the prestigious ceremony organised by Senior Working Journalist Forum on the occasion of World Journalism Day.

Journalists Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Adnan Saeed, Ch Rana Muhammad Ta­hir, Rana Javed Mustafa, Khurshid Nowshahi, Ch Muhammad Khalid, Mujtaba Khan, Muhammad Abdullah Multzim, Qaiser Abbas, Sohail Khan, Mian Shujaat Shafaat, Sheikh Zeeshan Qureshi and other journalists participated. Speaking on the occasion, senior journalists Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah and Adnan Saeed Ch said that they will continue to raise their voice of protest against the violence and worst violations against journal­ists on the occasion of World Journalism Day.

They paid tributes to the sacrifices of journalist colleagues, who laid down their lives in the line of duty and described their role as a beacon.

On this occasion, they paid tribute to the tal­ented young journalist Rana Tahir for his posi­tive and courageous journalism and the senior journalists assured their support to all their other young journalists Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Abdullah Multzam, Mu­jtaba Khan and others.

Rana Muhammad Tahir thanked the se­nior journalists for their welcome and an­nounced the promo­tion of positive jour­nalism and continued Jihad against yellow journalism.