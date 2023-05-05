Friday, May 05, 2023
TTP commander gunned down in police operation in DI Khan

MATEEN HAIDER
May 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in one of the most challenging counter terrorism operations yes­terday killed Iqbal alias Bali Khiara who was a most-wanted terrorist by the KP and Punjab po­lice in different high profile terrorism cases. 

Sources said that terrorist Iqbal was involved in 26 terrorism incidents in Pakistan and was linked with Al-Qaeda and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Khiara faction. 

There is a head bounty of Rs10.5 million for Iqbal by law enforcement agencies. 

According to details, the KP police on a tip-off conducted a raid in DI Khan and surrounded Iqbal along with his associates near Fateh Morr. 

In exchange of fire with the police, the terrorist was gunned down. 

The sources said the killed terrorist was in­volved in several terrorist attacks, target killings and kidnapping of local people. 

The sources further said Iqbal was also wanted by the Multan police in five cases.

MATEEN HAIDER

