TTP’s Gohar group agrees to surrender before security forces

Following the heavy loss in the operations being carried out by the Pakistan security forces, a group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has agreed to surrender.

The TTP Gohar Group, known for their terror activities, agreed to surrender their weapons in front of the security agencies after suffering the heavy loss.

The terrorist group’s leader, Hamidullah alias Gohar, has also agreed to abide by the law enforcement agencies’ orders.

Sources reveal that the TTP Gohar Group has been grappling with internal rifts, which have resulted in a breakdown of the group’s unity. Due to unethical activities, Gohar has lost the trust of his fellow terrorists.

As a consequence, Gohar Group is reportedly arming more terrorists to sustain their operations, despite increasing deaths, financial problems, and internal conflicts.

Gohar group has accused, Shafirullah Group, of plotting murders and defamation them. Moreover, the TTP Gohar group has requested help from local clerics to facilitate their surrender.