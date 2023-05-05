Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

TTP’s Gohar group agrees to surrender before security forces

TTP’s Gohar group agrees to surrender before security forces
Web Desk
12:35 PM | May 05, 2023
National

Following the heavy loss in the operations being carried out by the Pakistan security forces, a group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has agreed to surrender.

The TTP Gohar Group, known for their terror activities, agreed to surrender their weapons in front of the security agencies after suffering the heavy loss.

The terrorist group’s leader, Hamidullah alias Gohar, has also agreed to abide by the law enforcement agencies’ orders.

Sources reveal that the TTP Gohar Group has been grappling with internal rifts, which have resulted in a breakdown of the group’s unity. Due to unethical activities, Gohar has lost the trust of his fellow terrorists.

As a consequence, Gohar Group is reportedly arming more terrorists to sustain their operations, despite increasing deaths, financial problems, and internal conflicts.

Gohar group has accused, Shafirullah Group, of plotting murders and defamation them. Moreover, the TTP Gohar group has requested help from local clerics to facilitate their surrender.

19 gangsters arrested with arms, stolen items in Peshawar

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023