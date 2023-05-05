Two monkeypox suspects shifted to isolation center in Karachi

Two monkeypox suspected passengers landed in Karachi from Jeddah transferred to the isolation center.

According to details, two individuals landed in Karachi from Jeddah have been declared suspected patients of Monkeypox. Airport sources revealed that the suspected patients included a 3-year-old girl Raheela and a 16-year-old teenager Affan Mohammad.

The airport officials have shifted both passengers to the isolation center.

A day earlier, Sindh Health Department confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Karachi.

According to the health department, the patient had recently arrived in Karachi from Jeddah and is believed to have contracted the virus there.

After confirmation, the patient is shifted in isolation ward for medical attention while futher samples were taken and sent at Dow University Lab.

The Health Department of Sindh advised people to take measures such as washing their hands and avoiding close contact with people who are showing symptoms of the disease.

ABOUT MONKEYPOX

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially fatal disease caused by a virus that is similar to the human smallpox virus. It is transmitted from animals to humans and can be transmitted from human to human through close contact.