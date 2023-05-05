Understanding  China  Fellowship Programme   2023 launched

ISLAMABAD-The Asian Institute of Eco- Civilization Research and Development (AIERD) in collaboration with PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi has launched the Understanding China Fellowship Program 2023 for the Pakistani youth intending and aspiring to understand China.

Experts on China from Universities of both countries and think tanks will deliver lectures and conduct workshops to train the participants. The program is supported by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday. Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO AIERD said that the objective of the program is to equip the participants with knowledge and information about China’s success in different fields.

“We want to acquaint them with the Chinese model of development and shared prosperity.

And to provide them guidelines as to how they can suggest a way forward to Pakistani policymakers in line with the Chinese way of thinking”.

As per the notification, youth having at least Bachelor’s degrees or Master’s degrees in social sciences disciplines will be preferably encouraged to apply. There will be no gender discrimination and equal opportunities will be given to everyone.

After initial scrutiny selected candidates will be called for an interview in the first week of July for the final selection.

The two-month long program will be divided into two parts. The first part comprises lectures, presentations and discussions. While in the second part, each participant will produce a 2000-word concept paper on his/her understanding of China.

After the program, the participants will be awarded certificates along with a cheque of Rs. 10,000 honorariums on their successful completion of the program. The candidates will be required to fill out the application form by 15th June 2023.