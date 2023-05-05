US not to normalize ties with Assad regime until UN-facilitated political progress in Syria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Washington will not normalize relations with the regime of Bashar al-Assad and will not support others in doing so until there is genuine, UN-facilitated political progress in Syria.

Blinken said this in a phone conversation with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, with whom he discussed advancing an inclusive political solution to the Syrian conflict following the May 1 Amman meeting, according to a State Department readout.

''Secretary Blinken made clear that the United States will not normalize relations with the Assad regime and does not support others normalizing until there is authentic, UN-facilitated political progress in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254,'' said the statement.

Blinken also thanked Jordan for hosting Syrian refugees and reiterated the US position that Syria must create conditions, including respect for human rights that will encourage refugees to return in a safe, voluntary, and dignified manner, it added.