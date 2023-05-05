World Press Freedom Day observed

ISLAMABAD - World Press Freedom Day was observed across the globe including Pakistan on Wednesday (May 3) aiming to appreciate journalists’ hard work, risking lives for revealing the truth behind an incident, event, or scandal.

The special day celebrates the spirit of journalism and recognizes the dedication of journalists. It was extremely significant, as the United Nations(UN) considers it an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, assess the state of press freedom across the globe, defend the attacks on media independence, and pay tribute to the journalists who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.