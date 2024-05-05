Sunday, May 05, 2024
1st Women’s Library with govt-private partnership inaugurated

May 05, 2024
GUJJAR KHAN   -   The Digital Monitoring Officer & Focal Person Media of Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab, Dr Abdullah Tabassum on Saturday inaugurated a Women Library in Gujjar Khan. According to details, Assistant Commissioner Gujjar Khan Mian Murad accompanied by Chief Officer Municipal Committee and a large number of the people attended the event. Talking to mediamen, Dr Abdullah said that it was the first women library in the area which was built by public-private partnership and women of the area would be able to get education of Computer and Arts in the library.

