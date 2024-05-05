Sunday, May 05, 2024
6 terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

6 terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR
Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Security Forces on Saturday killed at least six terrorists and also busted their hideout after intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of May 3 and 4 in North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Pak Army troops and the terrorists, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killings of innocent civilians in the area.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Our Staff Reporter

