Sunday, May 05, 2024
Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani on scaling mount makalu

Web Desk
6:38 PM | May 05, 2024
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday extended his warmest congratulations to Naila Kiani on her remarkable feat of scaling Mount Makalu, the fifth-highest peak in the world.

Bilawal, in his message, said that it is a moment of immense pride for all Pakistanis as we celebrate Naila Kiani’s historic accomplishment and her unwavering commitment to raising the Pakistani flag higher with each summit she conquers.

The PPP chairman assured the nation, saying that as Naila Kyani adds yet another peak to her illustrious mountaineering career, the PPP reaffirms its commitment to supporting and promoting the endeavors of all Pakistani athletes, adventurers, and trailblazers, who continue to make our nation proud on the global stage.

Earlier, Mountaineer Naila Kiani set a new record when she scaled the 8,485-metre high Mount Makalu and became first Pakistani woman to summit 11 peaks above 8,000 metres.

Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri said in a statement that she achieved the milestone on Sunday morning.

“After a challenging climb through the night, Naila has achieved another historic milestone by successfully summiting Makalu, the fifth highest peak in the world at 8,485 meters, today at approximately 9:35am Nepal local time [8:50am Pakistan time],” Haidri said.

