CACC constructs modern residential complex at Gwadar

ISLAMABAD   -   Since the finishing work of New Gwadar International Airport is in high gear, China Airport Construction Company (CACC) has successfully constructed “Modern Residential Complex” in Gwadar.

This is the last and final development that marks the completion of mega civil work of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA).

The “Modern Residential Complex” comprising four residential buildings, a school and hospital will be used by designated officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan.  

With a centrally air-conditioning system, NGIA’s Modern Residential Complex has been facilitated by uninterrupted power dispensation, sewerage network and potable water pipelines. And Wi-Fi system is also in offing.

Besides, green area is also being developed around the residential complex to ensure healthier and liveable infrastructure and to make the outlook environment-friendly for the dwellers.

In the first phase, trees will be planted inside and outside the complex. Tree plants on designated patches will be grown to bolster the green ecosystem.

The government has also planned to get NGIA inspected by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other security agencies like European Citizen Action Service (ECAS), and Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

It aimed at ensuring the implementation of security standards, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

