CDA should focus on development works in markets: ICCI

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that Capital Development Authority should focus on development works in markets including revamping of sewerage, sanitation systems and patching to facilitate the growth of business activities. He said this while talking to Director Sanitation and Markets Development Capital Development Authority Mashuq Ali Sheikh who visited the Chamber House on Saturday to personally get acquaintance of traders’ issues with regard to sewerage and sanitation.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that all the sectors of the capital need attention of the CDA but some sectors like G/9, G/10, and G-11 require special attention of the Authority.

He said that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has installed water filtration plants in the markets and that work on the completion of the 16 bath rooms of different markets which have been handed over to ICCI will be completed at the earliest.

Director Sanitation and Markets Development, Capital Development Authority Mashuq Ali Sheikh said that all the issues of the traders regarding the sewerage, sanitation and patching will be resolved on priority basis by saying that he has decided to personally pay visits to different business centres to get firsthand knowledge about the issues and resolve them then and there. He also assured that the entire patch work in the markets will be completed within a week time. He said that from tomorrow even it will be Sunday, he will visit F-8 markaz, on Monday he will visit the Blue Area and in the same manner he will visit all the markets along with Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to resolve the issues concerning to sanitation, sewerage and market development.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari appreciated the resolve the CDA Director that he will be available for the cause of traders’ community even on weekly holidays.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, Vice President Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar former President Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi , Ch. Nasir, Imtiaz Abbasi, Ch. Mohammad Ali, Khalid Chaudhry were also present.

President Blue Area Traders Welfare Association Raja Hassan Akhtar, , General Secretary I-8 markaz Zahid Qureshi, General Secretary TWA G-10 Azher Amin, President Jinnah Super market Assad Aziz, General Secretary Abdur Rehman Siddiqui, President G-11 markaz Naeem Awan, Traders leaders Tarnol Malik Shabbir, General Secretary F-8 markaz Ismail Khan, Executive member ICCI Maqsood Tabish and other also apprised the CDA Director of the problems relating to their markets.