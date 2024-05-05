CM Maryam all praise for firefighters

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lavished praise on the firefighters on Saturday. Expressing her thoughts in line with the International Firefighters Day, CM Maryam said: “Those who do not bother about their own lives for the sake of saving the lives of others are true heroes.” “The firefighters face all the trials and tribulations in a bid to fulfil their responsibility with perfection,” she added. CM Maryam stressed the importance of taking precautionary measures to prevent the fire incidents. “We implement the laws for the sake of protecting the tall buildings from fire.” She said: “There is a dire need to implement the Punjab Community Safety Act.” Earlier on Friday, CM Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment to end polio in Punjab. According to details, CM Maryam chaired a meeting of the Polio Oversight Board (POB). On this occasion, the chief minister was briefed on the ongoing joint efforts to end polio in the province. It had been decided to ensure the vaccination of the children coming to Punjab from the different areas. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and other concerned institutions had vowed to extend support to the Punjab government in a bid to end polio in the province. CM Maryam made it clear that she was herself monitoring the vaccination drive, saying, “No polio case has been reported since October 2023 in Punjab. “We are making all-out efforts to provide health facilities to the masses,” she added. The chief minister vowed to provide safety and security to the polio workers during the vaccination drive. “The districts with weak indicators are being targeted in line with the polio. There is a dire need to focus exclusively on the vaccination of the children coming from different provinces.” Meanwhile, the WHO representative had commended the efforts of the Punjab government in a bid to end the polio in the province. “The positive response is expected to completely eliminate polio in Punjab,” the WHO representative added.