Dangerous dacoit held in injured condition

May 05, 2024
KHANEWAL   -   City Police Mian Channu claimed to have arrested a dacoit in injured condition during an exchange of firing between fleeing dacoits and the police team. According to police sources, a police team tried to intercept three motorcyclists near Chak 128/15-L but they managed to escape. During the chase, the motorcyclists opened fire at the police party and police retaliated.  After an exchange of fire, one person named Shehzad alias Shehzadi  Luck was arrested in injured condition. He sustained injuries following the firing of his accomplices, said police sources.

The injured person was a dangerous dacoit and wanted in nearly two dozen cases. The dacoit had also rendered a constable a few days ago.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the other members of the gang.

