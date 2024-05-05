Death toll from Indonesia’s flooding, landslides rises to 15

JAKARTA - At least 15 people were killed after flooding and landslides struck Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province, an official from the country’s disaster agency said on Saturday. The natural disasters, which were triggered by heavy downpours, had occurred since Friday in Luwu regency, Spokesman of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency Abdul Muhari said. Consequently, more than 1,800 houses and mosques had been submerged by the waters by up to three meters, and a total of 103 houses were destroyed, the spokesman said.