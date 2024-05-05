Sunday, May 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Death toll from Indonesia’s flooding, landslides rises to 15

Death toll from Indonesia’s flooding, landslides rises to 15
Agencies
May 05, 2024
Newspaper, International

JAKARTA   -   At least 15 people were killed after flooding and landslides struck Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province, an official from the country’s disaster agency said on Saturday. The natural disasters, which were triggered by heavy downpours, had occurred since Friday in Luwu regency, Spokesman of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency Abdul Muhari said. Consequently, more than 1,800 houses and mosques had been submerged by the waters by up to three meters, and a total of 103 houses were destroyed, the spokesman said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1714801042.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024