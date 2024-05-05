Death toll in southern Brazil flood rises to 58

PORTO ALEGRE (BRAZIL) - The death toll from floods and mudslides triggered by torrential storms in southern Bra­zil has climbed to 58 people, with another 67 missing, the country’s civil defense agency said Saturday.

Rising water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul were straining dams and threatening the metropolis of Porto Alegre, where authori­ties were scrambling to evacuate some neighbor­hoods that had been sub­merged.

Rescuers faced a co­lossal task, with entire towns made inaccessible by floodwaters.

Residential areas found themselves underwater as far as the eye can see, with roads destroyed and bridges swept away by the powerful currents.

At least 265 municipal­ities have suffered storm damage in Rio Grande do Sul since Monday, ac­cording to local officials, injuring dozens people and displacing more than 24,000 -- a third of whom have been brought to shelters.

President Luiz Ina­cio Lula da Silva visit­ed the region Thursday, vowing “there will be no lack of human or materi­al resources” in respond­ing to the disaster, which he blamed on climate change.

Climatologist Francis­co Eliseu Aquino told AFP on Friday that the devastating storms were the result of a “disas­trous cocktail” of global warming and the El Nino weather phenomenon. South America’s largest country has recently ex­perienced a string of ex­treme weather events, including a cyclone in September that claimed at least 31 lives. Aqui­no said the region’s par­ticular geography meant it was often confronted by the effects of tropical and polar air masses col­liding -- but these events have “intensified due to climate change.”