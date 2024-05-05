Sunday, May 05, 2024
EFU General Insurance wins another award

PR
May 05, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -  EFU General Insurance Ltd., the leading non-life insurer in Pakistan, was recently awarded with the 16th Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2024 at an event organised by the National Forum of Environment & Health at a local hotel. The award was presented by Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Ex-Senior Vice President FPCCI and MNA, to Ms Ansa Azhar, Senior Executive Vice President, EFU General Insurance. This laurel serves as yet another strong endorsement of EFU General’s enduring commitment to the relentless advancement of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. It stands as a testament to EFU General’s steadfast dedication to fostering positive social impact, promoting sustainable practices, and uplifting communities.

