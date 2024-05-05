FM Dar calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has urged the OIC member nations to ensure an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza immediately.

He made this remark while addressing the OIC summit in The Gambia regarding the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Reiterating his support for the independent Palestinian state and the full membership in the United Nations, he said that the OIC countries should work collectively for a ceasefire in Gaza and uninterrupted humanitarian aid.

“The OIC should give a united and vigorous response to the challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah,” the FM said.

“We condemn Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims, “ the FM mentioned.

“India is committing atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir and the OIC should implement its action plan on this matter to alleviate the sufferings of the hapless lot,” the deputy PM said.

“OIC can play an important role in global economic development and the member nations should work together to deal with challenges like climate change,” he said.

