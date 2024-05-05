IGATEX Pakistan mega textile exhibition sets new industry standards

LAHORE - IGATEX PAKISTAN, the country’s premier Garment, Textile & Digital Printing Machinery and Accessories Exhibition, concluded on a high note at the Expo Centre Lahore. Organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., this four-day extravaganza showcased a diverse array of innovative technologies and cutting-edge solutions, drawing participation from leading industry players worldwide. Distinguished dignitaries from several countries also attended the event, reaffirming its importance on the international stage.

In tandem with the exhibition, the IGATEX PAKISTAN Conference convened industry stakeholders and thought leaders to delve into key insights, explore innovative solutions, and foster collaborations in sustainability and technological advancement within the textile industry.

IGATEX PAKISTAN stands as a beacon of progress and innovation, illuminating the path for the textile industry’s advancement over its remarkable 22-year journey. “As we reached to the resounding success of IGATEX PAKISTAN 2024, I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support and enthusiasm from stakeholders across the globe. This year’s exhibition not only showcases the latest industry trends but also embodies our collective commitment to propel Pakistan’s textile sector towards a brighter future,” said Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO, Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. “By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, IGATEX PAKISTAN continues to serve as a catalyst for transformative change, driving economic growth and prosperity. Together, we will continue to chart new frontiers, shaping a thriving textile industry that not only contributes significantly to Pakistan’s economy but also enhances our nation’s global standing,” he maintained, during his remarks at the closing ceremony.

This year’s edition of IGATEX PAKISTAN witnessed an unprecedented gathering, with a notable attendance. The event hosted over 500 companies representing 30 countries, including Austria, Belgium, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Pakistan, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, and the USA. These global participants showcased their latest innovations and solutions, all geared towards revolutionizing the textile landscape.