Ijaz Ahmed visits RHC Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

LARKANA - Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Laghari along-with DHO Dr Shaukat Ali Abro, on Saturday visited Rural Health Center Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. He inaugurated the Polio campaign by administration OPV to protect children up to 05 years of age from polio. Talking to the media on this occasion, he said the parents must give their children up to 5 years of age polio vaccines so that they can protect their children from this crippling disease and bring about the complete eradication of polio from this country and province. He also directed the officials of the health department to play their role to make the polio campaign a success so that no child missed from polio vaccinations during the campaign. Concerned officials were also present on the occasion.