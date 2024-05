HYDERABAD - Jubilant firing during an engagement ceremony here on Saturday claimed life of an elderly man. According to details, the incident took place in Jamshoro district Hyderabad where accused opened heavy firing on occasion of an engagement ceremony. As a result of firing, a 70-year-old man was killed. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police arrested the accused involved in firing and after registering a case into the incident started investigation.