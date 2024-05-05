Kunwar Idris passes away

KARACHI - Former Sindh chief secretary Kunwar Idris passed away. He was 92. He was laid to rest in a graveyard here in the evening, his family said. He is survived by a widow, two sons and as many daughters. For a very long time, Idris was a regular columnist for a newspaper. Born in 1933, Idris had joined the civil service in 1957. He served as a political agent in the country’s tribal areas.

During his 37-year-long career, he had served as federal secretary and chief secretary of Sindh.

After retirement, he was appointed as a senior minister in the Sindh cabinet formed after the dissolution of assemblies in 1996.

Besides, he assumed pivotal roles in organisations such as the Pakistan Automobile Corporation, Bankers Equity, Al-Ghazi Tractors, Orix Investment Bank, Hinopak Motors and Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association.