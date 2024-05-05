Recently, Saudi Arabia’s investment in Pakistan has sparked interest, prompting a high-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan. With this investment opportunity, various sectors in Islamabad have been invited for investment, indicating potential agreements during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit. Pakistani authorities are expected to present proposals, ensuring livestock expansion and trade sectors are not overlooked.

Pakistan-Saudi cooperation offers new investment prospects, notably in livestock trade. Livestock farming, specifically through organised livestock farming methods can improve rural conditions, increase urban supply, and showcase export opportunities. Saudi Arabia, relying heavily on livestock imports for Hajj and local consumption, could potentially engage in a multi-billion-dollar trade annually with Pakistan.

Moreover, Pakistan could benefit from halal meat exports, further enhancing bilateral trade. If the government provides interest-free loans to livestock farmers in collaboration with Saudi investors, ensuring global standards, the increase in livestock during Hajj season could yield significant economic results.

Pakistan-Saudi livestock trade cooperation could lead to substantial economic benefits for both countries, setting a path for sustainable growth and trade diversification.

GULAB UMID,

Turbat.