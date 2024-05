RAWALPINDI - One person was killed and two others injured in gunfire that erupted during a wedding ceremony in Rawalpindi. The incident occurred in the Padi Ferozwal area, under the jurisdiction of the Mandra police station. According to police reports, four individuals, including the groom himself, opened fire during the ceremony. Taking swift action, SSP Operations Kamran Asghar intervened upon hearing of the shooting. All four suspects were apprehended by authorities.