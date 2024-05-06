Pak-EPA enforcement team seizes 70kg single-use plastic bags

ISLAMABAD - The Enforcement Team of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak- EPA) conducted a field operation against single-use plastic polythene items in Blue Area, Trails 3 and 4 of Margalla Hills National Park, following directives from the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and DG Pak-EPA.

During the inspection, the team visited hotels such as Tabaq Hotel, Salt n Pepper Hotel, Pak-Chinese Samosa Centre, Diet Chinese Samosa Centre, Usmania Hotel, and others. The team confiscated approximately 70 kilograms of polythene bags and single-use plastic materials, as stated in a news release.

“Resultantly, Pak-EPA is making efforts to enforce the Single-Use Plastic (Prohibition) Regulations 2023 within ICT limits,” the release said.

The Enforcement Team is diligently visiting different zones of Islamabad to ensure compliance with the regulations and prevent the use of harmful single-use plastic items. This initiative aims to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices in the capital city.