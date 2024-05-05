PHP checked 1.16 million people on highways through e-Police Post app

SARGODHA - Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked 1.16 million people on the highways through e-Police Post app and arrested 87 proclaimed offenders ,judicial fugitives including 17 of category “A” and 25 of category “B” proclaimed offenders during the month of April.

According to a spokesperson, PHP checked 1.8 million vehicles and recovered 39 stolen vehicles including 16 cars,16 motorcycles and 07 other vehicles.Rs 12819 e-challans were issued for violations of traffic rules on the roads. Legal action was taken against 177 vehicles across the District for using gas cylinders and 409 overloaded vehicles were issued challans for violation of approved axle load in view of road safety, he added .

Last month PHP issued 240 driving licenses for the convenience of citizens. Various types of assistance and guidance were provided to 3228 passengers who were facing difficulties on the roads across district.

Traffic flow was improved by removing 27 temporary and permanent encroachments from the highways.13 missing children were reunited with their parents. First aid was provided to 159 people who were injured in various accidents.six Kalashnikovs,16 rifles and 61 pistols were recovered after registering 83 cases on the use of illegal weapons. 1038 liters of alcohol, 951 grams of charas, 2040 grams of opium and 200 grams of poppy were recovered from drug dealers. On this occasion, Superintendent Punjab highway police Sargodha region Akhtar joyia emphasized on the protection of lives and properties of the citizens and selfless service and declared service as the motto of Punjab Highway Patrol.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan chaired a meeting on Saturday on action against heavy-loaded vehicles. The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Ziaullah, Secretary DRTA, Traffic Police, Transport Association and representatives of lease holders.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 100% implementation of load axle will be ensured and strict action would be taken against the transport owner and the driver in case of violations. He directed the Secretary DRTA and the Traffic Police to form a special squad and said that monitoring of heavy vehicles should be ensured during the day as well as at night. He clarified that in case of heavy load on the vehicle, action will be taken against the owner. Similarly, if a cargo transporter violates the axle load, not only will they be fined heavily, but the vehicles would also be impounded. The Deputy Commissioner further said that the cargo transporters load more than the prescribed weight in the vehicles for personal interest and business, which not only damages national highways but also increases accidents. He also instructed to install signboards regarding axle load.