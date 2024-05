Play writer Shaukat Thanvi remembered on 61st death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Renowned playwright and poet Shaukat Thanvi was remembered on his 61st death anniversary on Saturday.

Born in 1904 in Thana Bhawan (Uttar Pradesh), India, Shaukat Thanvi migrated to Pakistan after the partition. After working for ten years at Pakistan Radio, he moved to Karachi where he joined the Editorial Board of the newspaper, Jang, of which he also became the Editor. Thanvi also wrote for several other literary journals such as Sar Panch, Hamdam, Lucknow, Millat, etc.

He was primarily a humorist as is indicated by the titles of his famous literary works: Mauj-e- Tabassum, Bahr-e-Tabassum, Saile- Tabassum, and Toofaan-e-Tabassum. Shaukat Thanvi died in Lahore on 4 May 1963.