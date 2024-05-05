PTI rejects person-specific constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday said that it would strongly resist the federal government’s plan to bring a constitutional amendment to change the present mechanism of appointment of judges to the superior judiciary and to give three-year tenure to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa as he will retire on October 25 this year.

The opposition party termed any such move as “the person-specific constitutional amendment to benefit the incumbent chief justice. A spokesperson of PTI in a statement accused CJP for playing the role of a main facilitator in snatching an iconic electoral symbol “bat” from the party and stealing its public mandate, vowing that any such constitutional amendment would be resisted tooth and nail at all fora.

The remarks of the spokesperson came at a time when some media reports suggest that the government through the constitutional amendment is considering extending the tenure of CJP Isa.

The PTI spokesperson, in a strongly-worded reaction to the planned constitutional amendment regarding appointment of judges to superior courts, said that the current government took the decision to reward CJP Isa for his alleged questionable role in the cases relevant to the party.

He while giving a reference to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case taunted CJP by saying that he could see dereliction of justice 40 years ago, but can no longer see meddling in judicial affairs even after its endorsement by judges from all the high courts.

The spokesperson accused that the behaviour of CJP Qazi Isa during the entire period of his tenure as chief justice was very regrettable and reprehensible with respect to the supremacy of the constitution and upholding rule of law.

He further alleged that the chief justice reduced the status and value of his position by compromising on the rule of law and constitution, which opened the door for the extra-constitutional and extra-democratic forces to interfere in the independence of the judiciary.

The spokesperson further alleged that the nation was well-aware of the fact that the chief justice was being given the extension in his tenure as a bribe.

He said that the “public-rejected government imposed through polls fraud was known for destroying the state institutions” and the proposed constitutional amendment pertaining to changing the mechanism in appointment of judges to the superior judiciary was the continuation of this reprehensible tradition.

He recalled that the government had taken every decision during the last two years which harmed and undermined the constitutional supremacy, rule of law and the institutions.

He continued that strengthening institutions and a strong state was the vision of PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan. However, he lamented that the present rulers lacking public mandate were weakening and undermining the state institutions so as they could advance their illegal and unconstitutional agenda.

The PTI spokesperson said that the Constitution of Pakistan did not allow any person-specific constitutional amendments, as legislations were always done in situations where there was a collective interest. He vowed that PTI would strongly oppose any person-specific constitutional amendment in every legal and democratic way and would block its passage in the parliament as well.