Randhawa directs to clean all nullahs before monsoon

ISLAMABAD - Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Saturday directed the completion of the cleaning work for all the nullahs of the federal capital before the onset of the monsoon season.

“Commencing a cleanliness drive in the federal capital, he emphasized the removal of all obstructions in the nullahs to ensure the smooth flow of water,” he said.

Under the Chief Commissioner’s directive, the authorities have completed the cleaning work of Faisal Avenue’s nullah, including Sector F-7 and F-6, as stated in a news release.

The maintenance work of the remaining nullahs will also be completed soon during the cleaning drive, with relevant staff remaining present in the field despite the weekly holiday.

Additionally, the cleaning of Islamabad’s mega parks has commenced as per the Chief Commissioner’s instructions. A joint sanitation operation conducted by the Directorates of Environment and Sanitation is ongoing throughout the city, with duties distributed among relevant staff to ensure their presence in the field.