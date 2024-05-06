Rescue 1122 marks International Firefighters Day

PESHAWAR - Like other part of the world, the Rescue 1122 celebrated international Firefighters Day on Saturday and paid tribute to all those associated with this noble cause as professional firefighters.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Mohammad Ayaz Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan paid rich tribute to all those associated with this noble profession.

All over the world, firefighters are known as heroes because of their services, Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan said while paying rich tribute to the firefighters. Firefighters always run towards the fire while common people run away from the burning heat, Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan said.

Rescue 1122 has provided services in more than 30,000 different fire incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan disclosed. The highest number of fire incidents was reported in Peshawar, that was 8505 in number, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said.

Rescue 1122 has all the latest firefighting equipment, Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan said and would ensure their services to the general public during firing incidents.

International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) is observed on May 4 annually to honour the heroes who risk their lives to safeguard their communities. It was established after a proposal by Australian firefighter, JJ Edmondson, was made on January 4, 1999, following the deaths of five firefighters fighting a bushfire in Australia on Dec 2, 1998.

On December 2, 1998, firefighters of the Geelong West Fire Brigade responded to a call for assistance by other firefighters fighting a wildfire from Linton, Victoria, Australia.

Global Firefighters’ Day observed in Abbottabad

Like other parts of the country, Global Firefighters’ Day was observed in Abbottabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Muhammad Arif Khattak highlighted the invaluable contributions of the firefighters from Rescue 1122, describing them as unsung heroes who selflessly put their lives on the line to safeguard the lives and property of the public.

Their unwavering dedication ensures the protection of invaluable assets, even at the risk of their own safety, he said.

The District Emergency Officer said that Global Firefighters’ Day served as a reminder to honour and recognize the extraordinary bravery of these firefighters.