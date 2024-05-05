Salim Saifullah honored with ILTC presidency as tribute to his legacy in tennis: Kh Suhail

LAHORE - Senator Salim Saifullah Khan has been appointed the new President of the International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan (ILTC). He succeeds Mr. Saeed Ahmed, who stepped down due to health issues. The ILTC, with its headquarters in London, saw Mr. Ahmed serve as Acting President following the death of the legendary Khawaja Saeed Hai. Expressing his gratitude for the new role, Mr. Khan acknowledged the confidence placed in him by the ILTC management. “I am deeply honored by this appointment and commit to serving with the same dedication I devoted during my nine-year tenure as President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF),” said Khan. The PTF, along with notable figures like Mr. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, also celebrated Khan’s new role, emphasizing his pivotal contributions to the sport in Pakistan. “Salim Saifullah Khan’s leadership not only brought international tennis back to Pakistan after a seven-year hiatus but also increased the number of international tournaments hosted in the country,” noted Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar, Senior Vice President of the PTF. He described the appointment as a fitting tribute to Salim Saifullah Khan’s exceptional service and achievements in enhancing Pakistan’s profile in the international tennis arena.