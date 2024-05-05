Scholz says attacks on deputies ‘threaten’ democracy

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday condemned an attack on one of his party’s European Parlia­ment deputies as a “threat” to de­mocracy after investigators said a political motive was suspected.

Police said four unknown at­tackers beat up Matthias Ecke, an MEP for the Social Democratic Par­ty (SPD), as he put up EU election posters in the eastern city of Dres­den on Friday night. Ecke, 41, was “seriously injured” and required an operation after the attack, his party said.

Police confirmed he needed hos­pital treatment.

“Democracy is threatened by this kind of act,” Scholz told a congress of European socialist parties in Berlin, saying such attacks result from “discourse, the atmosphere created from pitting people against each other”. “We must never accept such acts of violence... we must op­pose it together.”

The investigation is being led by the state protection services, high­lighting the political link suspect­ed by police. “If an attack with a political motive... is confirmed just a few weeks from the Euro­pean elections, this serious act of violence would also be a seri­ous act against democracy,” Inte­rior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. This would be “a new dimension of anti-democratic vio­lence”, she added.