Ton-up Hussain Talat guides Ghani Glass to thrilling win over KRL

LAHORE - Ghani Glass beat Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by one run at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi in the sixth round of the President’s Cup one-day tournament on Saturday. The Ghani Glass duo of Hussain Talat (107 not out, 92b, 8x4s, 4x6s) and Tayyab Tahir (95, 98b, 9x4s, 1x6) stitched a breezy 172-run third-wicket partnership to help the team rack up 307-5 in 50 overs. Sirajuddin picked up three wickets while Maaz Sadaqat and Sajid Khan bagged one each. In reply, KRL opening batters, Maaz (92, 80b, 8x4s, 4x6s) and Israrullah (74, 94b, 8x4s) put up a 168-run stand. A quick loss of wickets following the mammoth opening stand reduced KRL to 212-4 in 39.2 overs before Aamer Azmat bludgeoned a 37-ball 66 hitting six fours and four sixes yet they agonisingly fell one run short. Khurram Shahzad, Niaz Khan, Usama Mir and Saeed Ali bagged two wickets each. At Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad, SNGPL defeated PTV by 65 runs. Batting first, SNGPL posted 328-9 courtesy half-centuries from Abdullah Shafique (68, 53b, 9x4s, 2x6s), Haseebullah (62, 65b, 4x4s, 2x6s) and Abdul Samad (60, 47b, 6x4s, 2x6s). Jahandad Khan and Farhan Shafiq picked up three wickets each while Abdul Wahid Bangalzai bagged two scalps. PTV’s chase was highlighted by a spirited Waqar Hussain ton (109, 109b, 14x4s, 1x6) with little contributions from the other batters. Usman Khalid (30, 36b, 3x4s) and Taimur Khan (28, 31b, 1x4, 1x6) briefly provided support as PTV were all out for 263 in 48.2 overs. Mehran Mumtaz took three wickets while Yasir Shah and Kamran Ghulam picked up two wickets apiece. In the third match between WAPDA and HEC played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, HEC emerged victorious, beat WAPDA by 1 wicket.