Two officials of PASSCO, one middle man booked for alleged embezzlement

MUZAFFARGARH - Two officials of Pakistan Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) and a middleman were booked for alleged embezzlement in the distribution of wheat bags in Alipur. According to Assistant Commissioner Jatoe Tariq Malik, the zonal manager and PASSCO in-charge of a center in Alipur had issued wheat bags to a middleman hailing from Multan. A team of district administrators seized three trucks loaded with wheat. “The local administration of PASSCO cannot issue bags to people hailing from other districts. It is the right of local farmers only,” said the assistant commissioner. A case was registered against the three alleged outlaws.

Constable held for selling allegedly stolen goats in cattle market

A police constable was held while selling allegedly stolen goats in a cattle market in Alipur. According to SHO Asmat Abbas, constable Shahid had relations with a thief gang, and he allegedly used to sell stolen animals. He was caught red-handed while selling goats in the market. A case has also been registered against the alleged outlaw. “The law is equal for all, and the persons involved in the crimes will be dealt with strictly,” said SHO Asmat Abbas.

Police dismantles Kashi gang

Kot Addu Police claimed to have arrested two dacoits of a notorious gang and recovered two motorcycles from their possession. According to the police spokesman, working on tip-off, SHO Dairah Deenpanah Rao Shehroz Dilshad and his team raided and managed to arrest two members of the Kashi gang. The police team seized two motorcycles (CG-125 and CD-70) from their possession. SHO Rao Shehroz, talking to media persons, stated that the crackdown against the criminals would continue in the future as well. However, local people praised the performance of the police team.