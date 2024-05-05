Universities hold graduation ceremonies as students protest across the US

WASHIGTON - Graduation ceremonies are set to take place at colleges and universities in the US this weekend after weeks of protests that saw more than 2,100 people arrested on more than 40 campuses across at least 25 states.

The wave of pro-Palestinian protests and college officials’ concern for safety have already started affecting commencements. In Michigan, protesters interrupted the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance commencement ceremony Friday, according to a video from a reporter with CNN affiliate Richmond Times-Dispatch. And, the University of Vermont’s president announced Friday that Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, will no longer deliver the commencement address. Some of the protesters on the campus had called on the university to rescind its invitation to Thomas-Greenfield. All this comes weeks after the University of Southern California decided to rescind valedictorian Asna Tabassum’s invitation to speak at its ceremony. USC now plans hold a “family graduate celebration” on May 9, the school announced Friday, just over a week after canceling the main graduation ceremony. Campus operations are expected to resume “in full” on Monday at the University of California, Los Angeles, according to a university release.

“A law enforcement presence continues to be stationed around campus to help promote safety,” the release said. Campus operations will remain limited — and classes will be remote — through the weekend, the university said. “Work, events and research activities are encouraged to remain remote or be rescheduled wherever possible during that period,” the release said.

Student affairs staff will be on campus “to support our students,” the school said, adding that people should avoid the Royce Quad area.

The quad was the location of violence this week when several dozen men repeatedly attacked UCLA’s pro-Palestinian protest encampment late Tuesday with crude weapons, according to video provided to CNN. More than 200 people were arrested Thursday on suspicion of resisting orders to disperse from the now-dismantled encampment on the campus, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block saidThursday. UCLA classes were canceled Wednesday, and classes were remote starting Thursday. Nearly all pro-Palestinian protests rocking college campuses across the US have called for universities to divest from Israel in some form. Many universities have an endowment, which is donated funds generally invested in stocks, bonds and other financial instruments to help the university earn money. At Columbia, a group of students wants the college to divest its $13.6 billion endowment from any company linked to Israel, including Microsoft and Amazon. Protesters at other schools, such as Cornell and Yale, want their universities to stop investing in weapons manufacturers.