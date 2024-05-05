Sunday, May 05, 2024
Wheat crisis: Kissan Ittehad announces protest demonstrations from May 10

Web Desk
6:31 PM | May 05, 2024
Kissan Ittehad on Sunday announced holding protest demonstrations across the country from May 10.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Khokhar said mafia had made huge money in the wheat import scandal.

He said the farmers had left no option but to take to streets from May 10.

The country lost one billion dollars through the unwanted wheat import, Khokhar said adding that the farmers lost Rs400 billion and 60 million farmers were hit by the wheat scandal.

The Kissan Ittehad chairman said those who sent summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) slaughtered a camel just to eat a loaf of the meat.

“Farmers are facing the trouble. They worked day and night but get nothing,” Khokhar highlighted, adding those who imported the abundance of wheat against the important foreign exchange must be hanged.

